Bath Settlement man killed after crashing into fence

A 30-year-old man is now dead after losing control of the car he was driving and crashing into a concrete fence at Number 8 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The dead man has been identified as Remy Ramsammy of Lot 75 Waterloo, Bath Settlement, WCB. Mohanie Jagdeo, 19, of Lot 133 Block 2 Bath Village, WCB was a passenger at the time of the accident and she is currently hospitalized at the Fort Wellington Hospital.

According to information, Ramsammy was driving motorcar PAB 2399 on Wednesday heading west along the southern drive lane of the Number 8 Public Road when he lost control of the vehicle just about 17:00h. He was said to be speeding at the time.

After losing control of the vehicle, he ended up on the northern side grass parapet where he collided with a concrete fence, before spinning around and further colliding with a utility pole.

The vehicle was damaged extensively and both occupants were extracted and taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where Ramsammy was pronounced dead on arrival and Jagdeo admitted a patient for observation.

Ramsammy’s body was taken to the Bailey’s Funeral Parlour awaiting post mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.