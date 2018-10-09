Bartica woman facing drug trafficking charges granted bail

An alleged drug trafficker was on Monday slapped with charges of narcotics possession when she appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

52-year-old Wendy Dyers of lot, First Avenue, Bartica is accused of having a quantity of cocaine and cannabis in her possession at her Bartica residence.

The charge against Dyers alleged that on October 5, 2018, at 82 First Avenue, Bartica she had in her possession 16.1 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. Another charge alleged that on the said date and location dyers also had in her possession 25.1 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Dyers denied both of the charges after it was read to her.

In an application for bail, Dyers’ attorney told the court that at the time when the search was conducted by the police, the drugs were found in a room of her client’s home which was occupied by Troy Collymoore who was previously charged for a similar offence while he was in the interior.

The Police prosecutor however, objected to bail citing the nature of the offence and the penalty it attracts, the prosecution also stated that the drugs were found in a clothes basket in the room occupied by the accused, to which she allegedly admitted ownership of.

Magistrate McLennan after summing up the matter granted dyers bail in the total sum of $80,000.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Bartica’s Magistrate Court where it will continue on October 25, 2018.