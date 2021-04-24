Bartica woman, boatbuilder arrested after found with stolen boat and engine

A Bartica woman and a boatbuilder from the same community are in Police custody after they were found in possession of a stolen boat and engine

Police said a report was made at the Bartica Police Station on Friday by Maurvin Garraway, an operator of Onderneeming Village, Essequibo Coast, that between 18th & 19th April 2021, a person or persons unknown stole one 200hp Yamaha outboard engine and one 19-foot ballahoo boat from Chinese Landing, Barama River, North West District, which is the property of Orin Fernandes who is the Toshao of the said village.

As a result a party of police went to Byderabo Village, Bartica, Essequibo River where the said 19-foot boat and engine were recovered in the possession of a boatbuilder.

Further investigations revealed that on April 21, one known female resident of Byderabo Bartica and an identifiable male (call name given), allegedly took the said boat and engine to the boatbuilder’s workshop to change the color.

The ranks further went to the female resident’s residence at Byedarabo Bartica where the 200hp Yamaha outboard engine was recovered partially disassembled.

She was arrested and questioned during which she alleged that on April 20, two of her friends – first names only provided – brought the said boat and engine to her and she assisted them to sell same.

Nevertheless, the boatbuilder and the female were arrested and are at the Bartica Police Station assisting with investigation.