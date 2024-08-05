Bartica to face disruptions to electricity supply as 3 engines unavailable – GPL

See full statement from the Guyana Power and Light:

The Guyana Power and Light wishes to apologise to our valued customers in Bartica for the recent service interruptions.

The Bartica Power Plant has four engines: two are required to meet the demand, while two serves as a standby unit. Unfortunately, we have only one operational engine in conjunction with the solar farm.

The unavailability of the three critical units has resulted in a reduced generation capacity at the Bartica Power Plant, prompting the need for scheduled service interruption in the township.

Customers from Agatash North, Byderabo Front Road, 1st Avenue South, 1st to 9th Street and 1st to 3rd Avenue North will experience an interruption in your service at from 15:00hrs – 23:00hrs.

Customers from Agatash South, Dog Point, 1 to 5 Mile Potaro and West Indian Housing Scheme will be repowered from approximately 15:00hrs to 19:00hrs

Customers from Mongrippa Hill, Byderabo Back Road, Carribese Hill, Old Housing, Bamford Point 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, Avenue South, 4th to 7th Avenue North will be repowered from approximately 19:00hrs – 23:00hrs.

We want to assure you that our dedicated team is working tirelessly to expedite the required repairs and return to normalcy by Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Your understanding and patience are greatly appreciated.

