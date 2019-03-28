Bartica Regatta 2019 launched

Bartica Easter Regatta 2019 was launched today during a press conference at the Pegasus Hotel, with the unveiling of a series of sport competitions and other activities, all set to take place in the Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) township on Easter Weekend.

From April 14th to the 22nd, the town will come alive with visitors from all across the country.

One of the main features will be the Bartica Regatta Pageant where a selection of nine young women will be vying for the coveted crown of Miss Bartica, a position which will be held for one year until the next pageant.

Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall told media operatives that these activities are circled around the promotion of tourism in the region.

“We believe that Guyana’s rich tourism history can be found in the hinterland of Guyana. Because of this, we take much pride and much effort in promoting this year’s regatta with emphasis on what Guyana has to offer,” said Marshall.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Organising Committee, Cianna Persaud said this year, they are highlighting traditional sporting activities.

“The traditional river swim and the Regatta Sunday marks what Regatta is all about. Regatta is boat racing. Regatta is sporting events and we’re going to ensure that our sports never dies.”

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones was also among the stakeholders, who lauded efforts by the Committee to provide an unforgettable experience to travelers. He also mentioned that Bartica has been leading the way in the tourism sector in many ways.

“Bartica has been excelling in promoting sport, sport tourism, hospitality and what Bartica has to offer,” Jones stated.

Some of the sporting activities scheduled during that time include volleyball, cricket, basketball, football, swimming and bike racing. The organisers have also introduced the first ever bird whistling contest. There will be a boat cruise on Easter Sunday for persons who are just interested in a day of exhilaration.

The Bartica Easter Regatta has been around for decades and what started as a small activity has grown over the years from solely boat racing, to a multi-entertainment extravaganza.

It is also a fantastic opportunity to boost tourism in Bartica, which has for years been hailed the gateway to Guyana’s hinterland.

Last year, the township recorded a significant increase in persons to the list of events that were slated, calling it “one of the biggest” Regatta ever witnessed.