Bartica records sixth COVID-19 case

The Regional Health Officer of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) has announced that Bartica now has six confirmed cases of COVID-19.

RHO Dr. Edward Segala made the revelation in a press release published by the Department of Public Information (DPI).

On Wednesday last, Bartica recorded its first resident to test positive for COVID-19, after which four family contacts of the individual including a three-year-old child who also tested positive.

This prompted another sixteen individuals, including healthcare workers, to be tested. Of sixteen, one test result returned positive, presenting a total of now six COVID-19 positive cases, in less than a week for Bartica.

“The total number of positive cases in the entire Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region now stands at 37, most of which were recorded out of Aranka, making our region second only to the Barima-Waini Region,” Dr. Segala stated.

In Region One, particularly Moruca, there are over 40 positive COVID-19 cases.

The Region Seven RHO said that residents of Bartica appear to be carefree and casual toward the pandemic.

“Simply put, most residents seem not to care. This virus is not going away anytime soon, as many may want to believe. It has no respect for age, sex or sexuality, economic standing, etc. It kills!” he warned.

Dr. Segala again urged all residents to stay safe and to observe all the advisories being constantly provided to the community from the Department of Health.