Bartica motorcylist hospitalised after being struck by car

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised after he was struck by a car on the Two Miles Potaro Road, Bartica, Region Seven.

The accident occurred sometime around 14:20 hours on Saturday.

Injured is 46-year-old David Moore of Lot 163 Housing Scheme Bartica.

He was on his motorcycle #CL 769, proceeding east along the northern side of Two Miles Potaro Road Bartica when a motorcar #HC 2093, which was proceeding west along the southern side of the said road at a fast rate of speed, was in the process of negotiating a right turn in the vicinity of Two Miles Primary school when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the front portion of the motorcycle on the northern side of the road causing the bike to fall onto the car bonnet and then to the road surface where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later admitted a patient suffering from lacerations to the head.

Notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver, a 27-year-old resident of Two and Half Miles Potaro Road, who passed a breathalyzer test.

The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.