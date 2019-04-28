Bartica Mayor accused of raping make-up artist

A Bartician make-up artist, Arian Dahlia Richmond, has taken to social media to highlight an alleged rape incident, which she claims took place when she was a teenager contesting in a beauty pageant.

The young woman took to her Facebook page and detailed the alleged rape and named Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall as her rapist.

In the post, which has since gone viral, the makeup artist stated, “On the night Gifford Marshall raped me, he told me of an instance he stepped into the Bartica’s Police Station and aiding the release of (name withheld) after he was accused of beating and raping a girl who decided to leave the relationship”.

In her social media post, the young woman accused the Mayor of being “a strategic politician so he said this to ensure I knew the extent of his power”.

“I wasn’t surprised when he posted he’ll launch an investigation knowing fully well he is one of the perpetrators,” the young woman posted on her Facebook account on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Commander of F Division (Interior locations), Kevin Adonis when contacted told this publication that there is no report of Richmond’s alleged rape.

He confirmed that he personally contacted Crime Chief and Deputy Police Commissioner, Lyndon Alves to enquire whether the said allegation of rape was reported to any other police station in the country but it was revealed that Richmond is yet to make an official report.

Independent probe

Meanwhile, former Deputy Mayor of Bartica, Kamal Persaud, who worked directly with Mayor Marshall, told this newspaper that an independent investigation into such an allegation needs to be done immediately.

“I am calling for a full investigation into this matter because it is not a light allegation being made, it is an allegation of rape, and, therefore, it is only fair to have an independent investigation to bring closure and justice in this situation.

I also support Dahlia for coming forward since doing so, and even going to social media as her medium to publicise it, takes courage. This is unfortunate and I understand how the Mayor would feel as well, but only an independent probe can ascertain what really transpired and if the story is true or false,” the former Deputy Mayor said.

On the other hand, Mayor Marshall took to his Facebook page on Saturday morning acknowledging the rape allegation made against him.

“I have since brought this allegation to the attention of my attorney and the police, it is now engaging their attention. I categorically deny any such allegation. Many thanks to all of you for your prayers and support,” Marshall’s post read.