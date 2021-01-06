Bartica man remanded to prison for burning wife, children alive

Kenford Downer, the man accused of setting alight the house with his wife and children inside, today appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court to answer three counts of murder.

The charge stated that on December 12, 2020, at Four Miles Squatting Area, Bartica, Potaro Road, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) he murdered 48-year-old Carolina Kennedy, 5-year-old Mariana Downer and 3-year-old Gabriella Kennedy.

He was not required to plea to the charge and was remanded to prison until January 27 when he will make his next court appearance.

Reports are, on the day in question, the man allegedly heard his reputed wife on the phone speaking with a male and became enraged.

The Police has indicated that an unknown caller contacted them just about 21:30h to report a fire at the couple’s home and when they responded with the Guyana Fire Service they saw the wooden structure completely engulfed in flames.

When the fire was extinguished, what appeared to be the charred remains of three humans was found in the southeastern corner of where the house stood, Police had said.

The bodies of the victims were subsequently removed from the scene and taken to the Bartica Hospital Mortuary.

Based on information received a search was launched for the suspect and he was found in the bushes in close proximity to the house. He was immediately arrested and escorted to the Bartica Hospital where was admitted for minor burns to his feet.