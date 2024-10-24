Bartica man nursing burn injuries after being doused in “acid”

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division #7 are currently investigating an alleged throwing of corrosive fluid, committed on thirty-eight-year-old Jermaine Thornhill, a driver residing at 1 ¾ Miles, Potaro Road, Bartica, Essequibo River which occurred around 21:30 hours on Tuesday 22nd October 2024 at Lot 44, 1 ¾ Miles, Bartica.

The alleged suspect, Wayne Johnson, also known as “Wayne”, is currently being sought by police.

Investigations revealed that the victim was at his home along with the suspect and relatives celebrating his 38th birthday, during which they were consuming alcoholic beverages (Guinness and brown rum) and became intoxicated. The victim alleges that he and his wife had a misunderstanding to which the suspect intervened, despite being asked by the victim not to. This annoyed the suspect who was then asked to leave.

The suspect left but returned about five minutes later. He approached the victim and said, “Thornhill, look this acid,” before throwing a liquid from a container onto him. The victim managed to turn away, and the liquid splashed onto his back and both hands.

The suspect then fled the yard and escaped on a motorcycle.

The victim reported feeling severe pain and was assisted by his wife and other family members, who rushed him to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was seen and examined by the doctor on duty.

He was treated and admitted as a patient in a stable condition where he is presently nursing burn injuries to his back and hands.

The investigation is ongoing.

