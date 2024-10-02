Bartica man gets $140K bail on rape charge

Deen Hubbard, a resident of Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was on Tuesday granted $140,000 bail on a rape charge when he appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court. He was accused of raping a child under the age of 16.

The charge which was filed under Section 10(3) of the Sexual Offenses Act, Chapter 8:03, was brought before Magistrate Teriq Mohammed.

Hubbard was not required to enter a plea to the indictment but was given his pre-trial liberty. The case has been adjourned until October 11.

