Bartica man dies in fiery crash on Eight Mile Trail

A 45-year-old man, Faizal Husman, of Four Miles Potaro Road, Bartica in Region Seven was killed in an early morning fiery crash.

The accident occurred at about 06:45h today (Friday, January 24, 2025) on the Eight Mile Trail (Teperu), Bartica. At the time, Husman was driving a motor Pickup, GJJ 4867, which was transporting fuel in its tray.

The pickup burst into flames after crashing into a truck (motor Lorry – GXX 6658) driven by Aubery Ralph Gaskin, a 32-year-old resident of Grove, East Bank Demerara. There were two other occupants Venish Sunnchan of Little Diamond, EBD, and Shamar Henry of Tushen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo also in the truck when the accident occurred.

Based on police reports, Lorry #GXX 6658 was proceeding along the northern side of Eight Miles Trail (Teperu) at a fast rate, while Pickup #GJJ 4867 was proceeding in the opposite direction also at a fast rate.

“The driver of the Pickup lost control and collided head-on with the lorry. As a result of the collision, the driver and occupants of the lorry received injuries on their bodies, while the driver of the Pickup was pinned inside the vehicle which burst into flames. The Lorry driver and occupants were taken out of the Lorry by public-spirited citizens who placed them into a passing vehicle which took them to the Bartica Regional Hospital to seek medical attention,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Fire Service was summoned and on arrival, the firemen extinguished the fire. The burnt body of the Pickup driver was removed from the wreckage and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The driver and occupants of the Lorry were seen and examined by a Doctor who treated Venish Sunnchan for a fractured right foot and he was sent away, while Aubrey Gaskin was treated for an abrasion to his right foot and also sent away. Shemar Henry was admitted for observation.

The Lorry driver is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.

