Bartica businessman arrested for allegedly stealing diesel, groceries

A Bartica, Region Seven, businessman has been arrested for Simple Larceny after he allegedly stole several drums of diesel and $150,000 worth of groceries from another businessman, Brian Tiwari.

See below for the full police report on the matter:

Police are investigating an alleged Simple Larceny committed on Brian Tiwari, a 64-year-old businessman, which occurred between 02:00 and 09:00 hrs yesterday (August 10, 2024), at Takatu Landing in Region #7.

Police have since arrested the suspect, a 45-year-old businessman from Bartica, along with other unknown accomplices.

The victim, Brian Tiwari, operates a mining operation at Farback Backdam, Cuyuni River. On August 9, 2024, he instructed two of his employees to use his truck to transport sixteen drums of Diesel valued at $800,000, a quantity of groceries worth $150,000, and a Toolkit valued at $80,000.

The truck, driven by a 23-year-old male from Mora Camp, Mazaruni River, set off for the Farback Backdam in the early hrs of August 10, 2024.

At approximately 02:00 hrs, while traversing the trail near Takatu Landing, the truck overturned, causing the fuel and groceries to spill onto the road. Both the driver and the porter sustained injuries and were transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital for medical treatment, leaving the goods unattended.

Around 09:00 hrs on the same day, the victim dispatched his supervisor, Shawn Wilson, to check on the items. Upon inspection, Wilson discovered that nine drums of diesel valued at $450,000, groceries worth $150,000 and the $80,000 toolkit were missing. The total value of the stolen items amounted to $680,000 (Guyana currency). Consequently, the matter was reported to the police.

Based on the information received, Police ranks visited the suspect’s business premises at Takatu Landing at around 14:30 hrs yesterday (August 10, 2024). In his presence, a search was conducted, which led to the discovery of six drums of diesel.

The businessman was informed of the allegation, cautioned, and he admitted to the offence. He was subsequently arrested, escorted to the Bartica Police Station, and placed into custody, where he is assisting with the investigation.

