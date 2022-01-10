Barriers on new Mocha-to-Diamond bypass road damaged

The fixed steel barriers which were established along the new Mocha-to-Diamond bypass road on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) have been damaged.

The barriers were established along the new roadway to prevent heavy-duty vehicles from traversing there.

INews can confirm that at least two barriers were destroyed: the one located at the Mocha Entranceway and the one situation in the vicinity of the Farm Access Road.

In both cases, there is noticeably damage to the steel structures. In fact, the barrier at the entranceway is leaning.

President Dr Irfaan Ali had warned that persons who tried to destroy the barriers will face the consequences.

“This road is designed for a specific category of vehicles…the big trucks, you will see barriers and if you think it is your responsibility to take down the barriers because you want to break the law, there will be consequences and you will face the consequences,” President Ali had warned during the official commissioning ceremony of the road in December 2021.

The new road serves as an auxiliary route for commuters and as a transit point for scores of workers, bringing much-needed relief to the already heavily congested EBD corridor – where persons often spend hours of productive time sitting in traffic.

This publication was reliably informed that police are investigating the matter.