Barber accused of assaulting differently abled man charged

A 24-year-old barber was on Monday hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for assaulting and making mockery of a man who is differently abled.

Kevin Sookrim stood before Principle Magistrate Judy Latchman and denied that he unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on Colin Set-Mayer while in the vicinity of Kitty, Georgetown on April 22, 2018.

Another charge read to Sookrim stated that on the said day at the said location he also unlawfully wounded Jeremiah Williams with intention to cause him actual bodily harm.

However, the prosecution is contending that on the day in question around 11:30h the victims were walking amongst others when the accused started to make fun of his disabilities.

It was alleged that the accused then dealt the virtual complainant several cuffs and kicks about his body which resulted in his receiving lacerations to his left side abdomen.

Sookim was subsequently arrested and charged.

He was granted his pretrial liberty in the sum of $100,000 and $80,000 on each charge, respectively.

The matter was adjourned until October 15, 2018.