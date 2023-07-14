Barbados Royals add Evans, Ahmad to roster for CPL 2023

Laurie Evans has joined the Barbados Royals for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League. Evans replaces Rassie van der Dussen who is no longer available due to international commitments.

An English top-order batter, Evans has extensive experience in T20 leagues around the world and has also played at the CPL with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Evans has scored close to 6000 runs in T20 cricket along with three hundreds and 38 fifties.

The Royals have also confirmed that Afghanistan leg spinner Qais Ahmad will be a temporary replacement for Maheesh Theekshana who will be at the Asia Cup for the first part of the tournament.

--- ---