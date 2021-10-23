Barbados investment team tours housing, infrastructure sites in Guyana

Following the presentation and housing exchange earlier this morning at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, the Barbados Housing and Investment Mission team was taken on a guided tour of several key housing and infrastructure development sites.

The team which is being led by Minister of Housing, Land and Maintenance in Barbados, Dr. William Duguid, visited the Cummings Lodge Housing Development, the Eccles to Mandela highway access bridge, the Providence Young Professional housing development, the Prospect low-income housing development and the Windsor Estate Private development.

The tour was facilitated by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin D Croal; Minister within the Housing Ministry, Susan Rodrigues; Permanent Secretary of the Housing Ministry, Andre Ally; Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves; Director of Projects, Mr. Omar Narine and other technical and support staff.

On completion of the tour, Dr. Duguid said he is impressed with the magnitude of the works being undertaken and the techniques being used. (𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐬: 𝐒𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐂𝐇𝐏𝐀 𝐏𝐑 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐭)