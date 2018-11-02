Baramita woman was murdered- autopsy finds

A post mortem examination (PME) conducted on 23-year-old, Ruthina Thomas, whose body was found lying at a roadside in Baramita, North West District (NWD), has revealed that the woman was murdered.

The PME conducted by pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh gave the cause of death as Asphyxiation due to manual strangulation, compounded by blunt trauma to head.

As such, the Police have since launched a full blown investigation into the killing.

Thomas’s body was found on Wednesday last, however, no marks of violence was visible.

The mother of one was said to be pregnant at the time of her death.

One man has since been taken into Police custody as investigations continue.