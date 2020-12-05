Baramita woman hospitalised after being stabbed by another woman

A 25-year-old woman is now hospitalised after she was stabbed multiple times by another woman while they were imbibing on Friday night.

The incident occurred sometime around 21:50h at Barama line, Baramita Village North West District, Region One.

The injured woman has been identified as Joanna John, unemployed of Barama Line, Baramita Village.

It was reported that John and the suspect, also a 25-year-old unemployed woman from the same area, were consuming alcoholic beverage at a shop, when an argument ensued between them.

The suspect flew into a rage and armed herself with a broken bottle, which she used to inflict several gashing wounds about the victim’s body. This resulted in John bleeding profusely after which she fell to the ground in a semi-conscious state.

The matter was reported to the police and upon arrival at the scene, they picked up the injured woman and took her to the Baramita Health Post where she was seen and examined by the resident medex.

She was subsequently admitted a patient in the said institution for observation.

The suspect has since been arrested by the Police and is in custody assisting with the investigations.