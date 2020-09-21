Baramita man crushed to death by skidder

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 41-year-old Kerwin Schultz, a dredge owner of Baramita, North West District.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 10:00hrs at Polvotario Backdam along the Venezuelan border.

Schultz and two of his employees were travelling on a tractor, behind a skidder.

As they were ascending a hill, the skidder began to roll back at a fast rate of speed.

Having made this observation, the employer jumped out the tractor and fell onto the roadway, after which the skidder collided into the tractor. However, the back wheel of the skidder ran the man’s his right side, resulting in severe injuries.

Schultz succumbed before receiving medical attention.

The body was transported to Baramita and subsequently to Georgetown where it was taken to Sandy’s Funeral Home awaiting a postmortem examination.