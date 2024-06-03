Banks DIH, UG ink MoU to support development of future engineers

Banks DIH Limited and Guyana’s premier tertiary institution – the University of Guyana, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which will see the two entities collaborating to promote student development, academic partnerships, and knowledge transfer.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Andrew Carto, Human Resources Director, and Mr Gavin Todd, Operations Director, Banks DIH Limited, and Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana, on Thursday, 30 May 2024, at Thirst Park, Georgetown.

Under this agreement, Banks DIH Limited and the University of Guyana will explore opportunities for student internships and the exchange of knowledge in areas of mutual interest. The partnership will also facilitate the exchange of students and faculty members for research, training, and educational purposes, particularly as it relates to UG’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

Mr. Andrew Carto, Human Resources Director of Banks DIH Limited said, “We are eager to partner with the University of Guyana to leverage our strengths and expertise to address some of the most pressing challenges facing the industry and the emerging needs of both institutions. This partnership will provide us with access to talent while enabling us to contribute to the advancement of students, the institution, and education.”

Mr. Gavin Todd, Operations Director, noted that he is also happy to see this process formalised as it is an opportunity for Banks DIH Limited to continue the work of “Preparing students to go out into the field.” Further, Mr. Todd noted that as a student he benefitted tremendously from his attachment at Banks DIH Limited.”

University of Guyana’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, applauded Banks DIH Limited for this collaboration and emphasised the importance of early engagement with students. “There is more complexity in the Guyana labour market now than there was five years ago. The challenges in the labour force in Guyana are growing, with the government and local private sector losing staff to the international private sector,” Professor Mohamed Martin explained. She added that companies should not wait until students have graduated but must begin thinking of more aggressive ways to engage students before they enter the university.”

Professor Emanuel Cummings, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Engagement, highlighted the benefits of the partnership. “The MOU will strengthen the training provided to engineering students. We are grateful for this partnership with Banks DIH Limited,” Professor Cummings said.

Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET), Ms. Verlyn Klass, noted that the MOU continues the longstanding programme between Banks DIH Limited and the University of Guyana. “The faculty is very pleased to continue this collaboration with one of the companies we are committed to supporting,” Ms Klass stated.

--- ---