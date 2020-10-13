Banks DIH salesman gets bail for causing death of Bakewell driver

A 32-year-old man who is employed as a salesman attached to Banks DIH Limited was on Monday slapped with a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Morguen Forde appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at Blairmont Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

It is alleged that on September 25, 2020, Forde drove a Banks DIH Limited truck in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of 38-year-old Ravindra Arjune, who was the driver of a Bakewell truck at the time of the accident.

Forde was released on $200,000. The case will continue on November 4 at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court.

Reports are that on the day in question, the Banks DIH vehicle was proceeding east along the road at a fast rate of speed, while a car was proceeding in the opposite direction in front of a Bakewell truck.

Forde told investigators that a truck suddenly stopped in front of him, and he applied brakes and pulled to the left and then to the right when he collided with the rear of the car.

This caused the truck to spin and crash into the right-side front of the Bakewell truck. As a result, the driver of the Bakewell truck was pinned inside the vehicle.

He was later extricated and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, before being later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC), where he was admitted as a patient.

Arjune died at the Georgetown Public Hospital around 07:00hrs on October 2.