Banks DIH mulls setting up technical institute

Beverage giant Banks DIH Limited says it is currently discussing the possibility of establishing a private Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institution (TVET).

This was announced by Chairman of the Company, Clifford Reis last evening during a ceremony to honour educational institutions.

The event was held last evening at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre and was organised by Banks DIH Limited in observation of Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary.

Delivering the feature address, President David Granger pointed out that education was a central feature of the country’s pursuit of national development.

Moreover, he underscored the importance of the corporate community investing in education.

“The corporate community should view its support for education, inside and outside of the workforce, as an investment rather than merely corporate social responsibility,” the President said.

“The corporate community has an interest in the public education system which is the main source of the graduates who constitute the workforce. Investment in education helps to build the human resource capital needed for corporate development and success,” the Head-of-State noted.

He added: “the corporate community is not immune to problems such as anti-social behaviour, poverty, poor housing and substance abuse. These problems have social costs. Doing business in any community, region, country or community will incur additional expenses as a consequence. Investment in education by the business community can help to eliminate the adverse effects of these problems.”

Meanwhile, during the ceremony last night, several education institutions were given monetary donations.

Among the institutions celebrated were the Carnegie School of Home Economics, the Essequibo Technical Institute, the Government Technical Institute, the Linden Technical Institute, the New Amsterdam Technical Institute, the Guyana Industrial Training Centre, the Kuru Kuru Training Centre, the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Centre, the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, the Sophia Training Centers. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]