Banks DIH Ltd donates over 2000 boxes of biscuits to hurricane-ravaged Grenada

In response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl on Grenada, Banks DIH Limited has donated over 2,000 boxes of biscuits to support the immediate relief efforts in collaboration with the Civil Defense Commission (CDC).

Hurricane Beryl caused significant destruction across Grenada, leaving many residents without access to necessities. In this critical time, the donation hopes to provide essential food supplies to those most affected by the disaster.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl in Grenada, and did not want to miss the opportunity to support those in need,” Training/Communications Executive of Banks DIH Limited, Sonya Forrester stated.

“As a company, we believe in the importance of standing by communities in times of need. Our donation is a small step towards helping the people of Grenada recover and rebuild their lives.”

The CDC will manage the distribution of the donated biscuits in partnership with local relief agencies to ensure that the aid reaches the most vulnerable populations quickly and efficiently. The biscuits, chosen for their nutritional value and long shelf life, will be distributed to Grenada shelters, families, and community centers.

“We are grateful to Banks DIH Limited for their timely donation. It will go a long way in providing relief to those affected. We also invite other Companies to come on board,” Logistics Manager, CDC Phillip Azore added.

Banks DIH Limited encourages corporate Guyana to join the relief efforts and support those affected during this challenging time.

