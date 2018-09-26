Banks DIH employee killed after car slams into utility pole

A Banks DIH employee is now dead after the car he was driving slammed into a utility pole at New Amsterdam, Berbice on Tuesday evening.

Dead is 23-year-old Andy Gajadhar of New Amsterdam, Berbice. Based on information received, the young man was heading home in his motorcar PTT 7593 when he lost control and crashed into the utility pole.

As a result of the impact, his body was pinned in the wreckage thus taking at least an hour to remove the body.

When this online publication arrived at the scene members of the Guyana Fire Service were cutting the car to retrieve the man’s body.

Medical personnel at the scene pronounced him dead. His body was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.