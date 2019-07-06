Bandits shoot, rob Independence Blvd guard  

A 60-year-old security guard of Independence Boulevard, East La Penitence, was this morning (July 6, 2019) robbed and shot in front of his home, shortly after returning from work.

The incident occurred sometime around about 05:45h.

INews understands that Keith Canzius had just arrived home and was just about to open his gate when he was attacked by two males, one of whom was armed with a gun. He said one of the men “lock off” him from behind and managed to relieve him of $6000 cash and a bracelet valued at $90,000 he had on him.

The man noted they attempt to steal his phone away too.

“I spin around and the other one on the bike saying to ‘take he phone’ so I throw the phone in the yard. We had a lil scuffle and then they ride away but the other one with the gun shoot me as they were leaving,” he explained.

The injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was treated for the minor wound on his left side chest and discharged.

According to the security guard, the two men wore hoodies to hide their faces.

Nevertheless, a report was filed and police visited the scene where CCTV footage was retrieved for processing.