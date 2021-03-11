Bandits shoot businessman during Festival City home invasion

Fifty-five-year-old Terrence Lieben, a businessman of E. Burrows Street, Festival City Georgetown, was on Tuesday afternoon shot by armed bandits as he was making his way home with his family.

Reports are that at about 17:30h on Tuesday,

Lieben and his family were in his vehicle when he noticed two men riding pedal cycles and talking to each other.

He told Police that as he was about to drive his car into his yard, the very men, now brandishing handguns, ran into the yard and forced him and his family into their house.

Police said the bandits began ransacking the businessman’s home, and neighbours said they heard loud noises that sounded like gunshots coming from the Liebens’ home.

The neighbours said that shortly after they saw two men running from the building. The men jumped on to their pedal cycles and rode away.

Reports are that the bandits shot the businessman during the robbery. This is reportedly the second time in three years that Lieben has been robbed at his home.

The matter was reported to the Police, and an investigation has been launched.