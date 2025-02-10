Bandits rob supermarket in Cummings Lodge; employees attacked

Police are investigating a robbery that took place at Titan Supermarket, located at Lot 196, 2nd Field, Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

The incident occurred at approximately 15:51hrs.

The bandits escaped with approximately $30,000 in cash.

This publication understands that the bandits arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, allegedly armed with fake guns.

One bandits proceeded to disarm the security guard on duty, stealing his firearm.

Meanwhile, the other bandit jumped behind the cashier counter, punched supermarket employee in her face, and stole the cash.

As the robbers attempted to make good of their escape, the business owner emerged with a firearm and opened fire.

It is alleged that one of the bandits was shot in the foot before escaping.

