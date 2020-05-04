Bandits raid quarantine facility at Lethem; several items stolen

A refurbished building which is being prepared to be used as a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Lethem (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) was broken into on Sunday and several items are missing.

Based on reports received, the thieves stole 11 mattresses, a refrigerator, two 4-burner gas stoves, and a ceiling fan.

Police sources told INews that efforts are being made to find the perpetrator(s) following the incident which allegedly took place in the wee hours of Sunday.

INews understands that the final works are being added to the building after which it will become operational.

It will be used to house persons who might need to be quarantined in Lethem.

Reports revealed that at the time of the robbery, no one was guarding the facility. Investigations are ongoing.