Bandits raid Canje supermarket

The Good Life Supermarket located at Cane Field, East Canje, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) was burglarised between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

The perpetrators escaped with cash, a camera, and CCTV monitors.

According to information received, the bandits gained entry to the building by smashing a hole into the concrete wall.

The discovery was made by the owners on Sunday morning when the supermarket was opened for business.

Upon making checks, the owners first discovered that the computer used with the cashing machine was missing; that was valued at $200,000.

Further checks revealed that a CCTV monitor, also valued at $200,000 was stolen.

A wireless camera was also taken along with more than $100,000 worth of mobile phone cards and a quantity of cigarettes.

Additionally, $400,000 in cash and small hand tools were stolen.

According to 32-year-old Wang Wei Xiong, the intruders had to cut several wires in order to remove the computer.

The supermarket is situated next to an abandoned house on a five-acre plot of land and opposite a community centre, which is non-functional.

A security guard was reportedly on duty when the incident occurred, but he was clueless as to what transpired.

The police has launched an investigation into the robbery.