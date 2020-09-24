Bandits invade Linden house; suspect hospitalised

Police are investigating a robbery under arms committed on a 48-year-old labourer and a 21-year-old man of Fair’s Rust Extension, Mckenzie, Linden.

The incident occurred during the wee hours of today by two armed men, one with a handgun and the other with a crowbar.

Both victims were asleep when the young man man was awaken by a knocking sound on the door.

Upon checking, he was confronted by one of the suspects who held him at gunpoint, while the other suspect armed with the crowbar turned his attention to the labourer.

They began to demand gold and cash as they ransacked the home.

The bandits found a combined total of $114,000 cash, property of both victims. The victims were also relieved of their cellphones.

They were then taken outside where the suspect armed with the gun discharged a round in the air.

The perpetrators then made good their escape on foot in a southern direction.

A report was made via telephone and the police visited the scene where one 9mm spent shell and one warhead were recovered.

Subsequently at 02:05hrs, a man fitting the description of one of the suspects showed up at the Linden Hospital Complex with what appeared to be a gunshot injury to his left upper thigh.

He was admitted a patient under guard.

Meanwhile, police conducted a search in the yard of the hospitalised suspect and recovered a handgun with two live rounds.

Investigation is ongoing.