Bandits escape with flat screen TV from Parika resident’s home

Bandits just after midnight pounced on Parika, East Bank Essequibo, resident and made off with his flatscreen television but not before hitting him with a steel pipe.

The incident occurred around 00:30h today at the Butch Shop Street, Parika, home of 43-year-old Seolall Boodram.

During the ordeal, the suspects managed to escape a 39” JVC flatscreen television.

According to police reports, Boodram was sleep when he was awakened by a noise coming from outside, however, upon checking he saw nothing.

The man reportedly then sent his cousin to purchase cigarettes and shortly after, three unidentifiable males rushed towards him from the backyard.

They confronted Boodram at his doorway and hit him with a metal pipe to his shoulder after which a scuffle ensued.

During that time, one of the other suspects managed to get in the house and picked up the television from the living room and then they all made good their escape on foot.

Police are investigating the incident.