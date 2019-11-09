Bandits caught, trashed by residents after robbing hot dog vendor

Two masked bandits were caught and beaten by residents of Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast, after they robbed a hot dog vendor on Friday evening (November 8, 2019).

According to reports, the two suspects, armed with knives, confronted Jonathan Banarsee called “Saki” sometime around 21:00h outside Shawn’s Mini Mart, where he operates in Cotton Field.

They took away $200,000 cash from the vendor and ordered him to lie on the ground but the man managed to escape and raised an alarm.

Persons who were at the nearby mini mart saw the bandits and successfully pursued them. The two received a sound thrashing from the residents, who then tied the bandits up until the police arrived.

Meanwhile, the driver of a 212 Toyota motor car, which was seen in the area earlier in the day and is believed to have transported the bandits, was also arrested. The vehicle has been impounded at the Anna Regina Police Station.

The two captured bandits remain in custody as investigations continue.