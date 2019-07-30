Bandits break into mechanic’s vehicle, cart off with $800,000 in valuables

The owner of Khan’s Auto Service and Repair Centre is now counting his losses after suspected bandits broke into his vehicle in the wee hours of Sunday morning at Foulis, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Based on reports received, the incident occurred between 01:45h and 02:30h. The motorcar was reportedly parked in front of the owner’s property.

It is believed that bandits gained entry by smashing one of the windows and carting off with items which were in the vehicle at that time.

This publication understands that over $800,000 in valuables were stolen. Some of the items include a laptop bag containing stamps, billing books, receipts and business documents.

Owner Reyaaz Khan related to INews that a haversack containing jumpsuits, the company’s shirts and a number of tools were also taken.

Khan is pleading with persons to report any suspicious activities whereby persons might be seen selling the stolen items. They can use contact numbers 612-7444 or 658-4756.

The police are investigating the incident.