Bandits break into Berbice NDC; tablets used for cash grant registration stolen

Bandits allegedly broke into the Kilcoy- Chesney Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) building sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Among the items stolen were six electronic tablets which were being used to register persons for the one-off $100,000 cash grant from the government.

Entry to the building was made by removing a board from the wall.

Staff at the NDC discovered the office ransacked on Tuesday morning.

NDC Councillor Sandra Harricharran says that the intruder(s) initially tried to gain access by removing the louvers window panes but could not enter from there because of the iron grill to the windows.

“Everything was disarranged and we went and checked at the back and the wall was broken. They took off the window pane but apparently they couldn’t have come through because we have grills. So they broke the wall on top and they came in. When we checked a lot of things were missing.”

Checks revealed that 15 cutlasses, 15 files to sharpen cutlasses, one grass slasher, one chainsaw, six electronic tablets and six power banks for those tablets along with five chargers for the tablets were missing from the office.

Also discovered missing were 33 solar lights and three spades.

Harricharran said that there is a ‘watchman’ stationed at the NDC office which is located in the same complex with the Albion Sports Complex.

“Apparently, he don’t be outside. He was inside because the rain was falling.”

The councillor said the ‘watchman’ claimed he did not know that intruders were in the building.

“I spoke to him and he said he didn’t hear anything; he didn’t hear that the wall was being broken because the rain was falling.”

Police have since interviewed the ‘watchman’ but no useful information was obtained.

“They did not take him into custody, he had to go to the station to give a statement,” Harricharran disclosed.

