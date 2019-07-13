Bandits break into cellphone stall at Anna Regina Market

Bandits carted off millions of dollars in high-end cell phones and accessories from XTREME TECH Phone Centre, a stall at the Anna Regina Old Market in Essequibo, Region Two.

The incident occurred sometime between Friday evening and this (Saturday, July 13, 2019) morning.

According to stall holder Antonio Singh, he usually stocks cell phones on Fridays because that is the Market Day in Anna Regina. The man recalled that at the close of market on Friday, he secured his stall with everything intact, but upon his return this morning, he discovered it was broken into.

The businessman told the Evening News that the perpetrators broke the concrete wall on the northern side of the stall to create a hole through which they accessed the interior of the stall, from where they took several high-end cell phones as well as some of the cheaper ones.

The matter was reported to the Anna Regina Police, who are presently investigating.

Nevertheless, the incident has left Singh disturbed, because the business is the sole source of his income.