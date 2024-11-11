Bandits armed with submachine gun arrested in Brazil after robbing Lethem store of $2.1M

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Three men are in custody in relation to the alleged armed robbery committed on Wei Gao, a 43-year-old Chinese businessman and the owner of ‘Shopping 25’ General Store located at Block ‘B’ Lethem in Central Rupununi, Region #9.

The alleged crime occurred at about 14:15hrs yesterday (2024-11-10) by three identifiable males, one armed with a submachine gun and two with handguns. They robbed the businessman of twenty-one (21) new Xiao Mi cell phones valued at $1,620,000 and $500,000 cash (Guyana currency), a total value of $2,120,000.

Commander for Regional Police Division #9, Senior Superintendent Raphael Rose led a team of detectives and other Police ranks to the scene.

Investigations so far revealed that at about 14:15hrs on 2024-11-10, while the businessman was operating his business, the three suspects entered his store, held him at gunpoint and began to demand money. The gunmen were all speaking Portuguese.

The three suspects were described as short, medium-built, and dressed in dark clothing. They arrived on foot.

After robbing the businessman, they made good their escape into Tabatinga, heading west towards the Lethem Comercial Zone.

Commander Rose and team gave chase and spotted the three suspects walking, heading south near some bushes towards the Guyana/Brazil border.

On seeing the Police vehicle, the three suspects discharged several rounds at the Police vehicle. The Police returned fire but the suspects managed to elude them. The Police vehicle was hit four times but no one was injured.

A Joint-Services patrol team was subsequently formed in an effort to locate the alleged suspects — all three of whom were arrested and are in custody in Brazil.

Investigations continue.

