Bandits armed with gun and knife attack and rob WBD family; husband hospitalised

A family of Recht-Door-Zee, West Bank Demerara (WBD) is now traumatised after two bandits invaded their home at around 14:30hrs on Monday.

The family was robbed of $200,000 in cash, a quantity of jewellery including their wedding bands, and a cellphone valued $55,000.

Reports are that the 44-year-old wife along with her mother were on their verandah when the bandits jumped the fence and held them at gunpoint.

The bandit armed with the knife remained watchful of the women while the other perpetrator, who was armed with a gun, confronted the 48-year-old husband who was in his bedroom.

During the confrontation, the suspect shot the man to his leg.

The suspects then made good their escape in a waiting vehicle.

The victim was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment.