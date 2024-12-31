Bandit shot dead during attempted robbery at Chinese restaurant in Sophia

A brazen attempted robbery at a newly opened Chinese restaurant on Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, ended in chaos when one of the bandits was fatally shot, another escaped, and law enforcement officers apprehended a third.

The Wan Dan Chinese restaurant, which was only opened about a week ago, was stormed by three armed bandits just after 12:00h today.

At the time of the incident, the restaurant owners were in the process of welding a grill door—a precautionary measure they had been working on when the three young men reportedly stormed the establishment.

The intruders allegedly threatened staff and demanded money.

However, this publication was informed that a Chinese national who was in the building at the time, managed to escape and alert the authorities, as well as a nearby Chinese supermarket, which reportedly dispatched private security to the scene.

Upon arrival, the security team encountered the armed bandits. In the confrontation that followed, one of the intruders was shot and killed, another was detained, and the third managed to flee the scene.

The dead bandit has since been identified as a 20-year-old man from the community. The bandit apprehended by the police has been identified as a 15-year-old from the community.

Meanwhile, a friend of the restaurant operators expressed frustration and concern about the repeated targeting of Chinese nationals in Guyana.

The friend emphasised that while many Chinese entrepreneurs are eager to invest in the country and contribute to its economy, they have to work hard for their money.

