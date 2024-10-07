Bandit shot dead, another escapes after robbery at NA Pawn Shop

A bandit has been shot dead while his accomplice managed to escape following an armed robbery they committed on a customer in a jewellery and pawn shop in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The incident occurred at around 10:20hrs today.

This publication understands that two men, armed with guns, entered the premises and robbed a customer.

During the robbery, the customer was shot to the leg.

Upon learning of what had transpired, the owner of the business establishment, a licenced firearm holder, opened fire at the bandits.

The gunmen then fled the scene and ran into the New Amsterdam Primary School compound.

One of the bandits was subsequently found dead in the compound; he had a gunshot injury to the chest. The other bandit escaped.

Meanwhile, a Taurus 9mm handgun with a magazine containing live rounds along other items that were stolen was found in the school’s compound.

Investigations are continuing.

