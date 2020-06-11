Bandit shot dead, accomplice arrested after robbery in Linden

A bandit was on Wednesday afternoon shot dead following a robbery at a hardware store at Wismar, Linden in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

He has been identified as Kevin Batson.

Batson and an accomplice, who was armed, stormed into the ‘Sadam Hardware Store’ at approximately 15:30hrs and held the owner and staff at gunpoint l.

During the ordeal, the store owner was gun-butted.

As the perpetrators were making their good escape, the store owner pursued them.

The store owner fired shots in the direction of the perpetrators.

Police officers were also summoned to the scene and they also discharged several rounds in the direction of the perpetrators.

Batson was fatally shot while his accomplice was apprehended by police and remains in custody where he is assisting with the investigation.

It is unclear whether the bandit was killed from shots fired by the store owner or the police.

Regional Commander, Superintendent Hugh Winter when contacted noted that this is yet to be ascertained.

An investigation is currently underway.