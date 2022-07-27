Bandit killed during La Grange home invasion

Police in Regional Division #3 are investigating an alleged incident involving Anil Singh, a 34-year-old businessman of Lot 3 Unity Street La Grange, W.B.D, his 32-year old wife.

Reports are that the shooting occured at about 01:30 hrs this morning.

Police said that equiries disclosed that the Singh and his wife, who are business owners have been living in an apartment at Lot 3 Unity Street La Grange.

According to Police, apartment is attached to the northern side of a two-storied concrete structure in a well fenced yard.

Police said at about 22:00 on Tuesday evening, the victims went to sleep and at about 01:15 hrs they were awokened by the sound of a window to their apartment being forcefully opened.

“Anil Singh got up and armed himself with his licensed .32 Taurus Pistol and stood behind the door of his bedroom while his wife and child remain on their bed. It is alleged that two suspects – one armed with a cutlass and one with a crowbar then rushed into their bedroom and one of them was allegedly shot in the leg by Anil Singh causing him to fall to the ground and the other escaped in an unknown direction,” Police said in a statement.

The suspect that was shot in the bedroom allegedly began to beg Anil Singh to take his life by shooting him (according to the wife) but he refused and a scuffle ensued between them which resulted in several rounds of ammunition being discharged which caused injuries to both Singh and the suspect, Police said.

The matter was reported to the Police and upon arrival at the scene, one of the suspects was discovered lying in a pool of blood, with several gunshot wounds about the head and body while Singh also had gunshot wounds about his body.

Policr said that the area was canvassed for CCTV cameras. The scene was processed and 5 spent shells of .32 ammunition, four live rounds and two metal fragments suspected to be war heads, were also found at the scene.

Singh was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was seen by a Doctor and admitted as a patient for injuries received, while the suspect was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral home awaiting a post mortem.

“The deceased at the time was unidentified – but his name was later learnt to be Learone Forde. His age and address are unknown at this time,” Police said.

The gun was lodged. The wife is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.