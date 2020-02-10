Bandit escapes with businessman’s car

A 38-year-old businessman woke up to find the front door to his house open and his motor car (PVV 902) missing from the parking spot.

Reports are that on Monday last, the man had returned home in the evening and parked his vehicle in the usual parking spot. He then secured his house and retired to bed.

When he woke up the following morning, around 06:00h, he noticed that the front door to his house was wide open and his cellular phone which had been plugged into an electrical outlet was missing.

The man told Inews on Sunday that he believes the bandit(s) used a chemical which was sprayed in the air to ensure that he was sound asleep.

“The grillwork for the door was open, my house keys were missing, my car keys were missing, these keys are all on the same bunch together. Even the charger that is used to charge my cellphone is gone. When I looked outside, I realised that my car was stolen, they drove it away from where it was parked.”

He stated that he immediately reported the matter to the Turkeyen Police Station but to date, he has not received any positive feedback as to the location of his vehicle.

“I have been in touch regularly with the detective who is investigating but they have not heard anything. I really would appreciate it if anyone who sees the car or know where it is to make contact with me or the police. As the days go by and I am not able to find my vehicle it makes me lose hope,” the man said.

According to the businessman, his blue Toyota Premio (PVV 902) was parked in the vicinity of Dennis Street, Sophia, near Beepat’s bond.

He is offering a reward for anyone with information that will lead to the recovery of his vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact him on 686-6020 or make contact with the nearest police station.