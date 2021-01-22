Bandit asks man for water, then robs him at gunpoint

Kaya Dover, 26, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown was on Thursday morning robbed at gunpoint of more than $500,000 worth of valuables.

Police said the armed robbery was committed by a “known individual” at around 04:45hrs.

The suspect was “staggering by” and asked the victim for a glass of water, a statement from the police explained.

After doing so, the bandit placed a black handgun to the victim’s chest, and relieved him of several items including jewellery, documents and gadgets.

Several persons are being questioned as the investigation continues.