Bail granted to LIAT supervisor in drug matter

(ANTIGUA OBSERVER) – Bail was granted in the sum of $10,000 for the LIAT fight operations supervisor accused of smuggling cannabis into the country.

Daren Leslie Dunnah, 35, was taken before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St. John’s Magistrates Court yesterday where he was asked to pay a bond of $5,000 to facilitate his release from police custody.

He was further asked to have two Antiguan sureties sign on his behalf and report to Police Headquarters, three times weekly.

The airline worker is charged with importation of two pounds of cannabis, possession, intent to transfer, being concerned in the supply of the drug and making a false declaration to Customs.

The Cassada Gardens man, who is well known for his private courier business which is operated from his home, was arrested on September 6, a day after the controlled drug was found inside a microwave that had been brought into the country and was in the warehouse at the Deep Water Harbour.

A day later, the police, along with specially trained dogs from the K-9 Unit, went to Dunnah’s home armed with a warrant to search for additional contraband. Nothing was found.

The flight operations supervisor, who has been working with LIAT for almost 12 years, was represented by attorney, Dane Hamilton Jr.

The accused is scheduled to reappear in court on November 15.