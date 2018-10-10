Bagotville man died as a result of a vehicular accident- autopsy

The Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD) man, whose body was discovered lying on the road at Low Creek, died as a result of injuries consistent with a vehicular accident.

A autopsy conducted on Osafo Glasgow, called ‘Safo’, 41, of 94 Bagotville, WBD gave the cause of death as a broken neck with multiple body injuries caused by a heavy impact consistent with that of a vehicular accident.

Glasgow’s body was discovered lying on the above mentioned roadway at around 07:00h on Saturday with his pants and below his knee.

However, according to the autopsy, the man’s body was said to also be without any signs of sexual activity.

INews had reported that he man’s body was found with injuries to his head, left arm and leg.

It was also observed that pieces of fragments suspected to be that of a vehicle’s light was also found next to the body at the area which is said to be three miles away from the closest community.

The body of the man was later identified by his mother.