Bachelors Adventure man arrested for discharging gun near bus park

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged discharging of a loaded firearm committed by Michael Thomas, a 50-year-old Businessman of Bachelors Adventure, ECD, which occurred at about 20:20hrs last night at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, in the vicinity of the Route 44 minibus park.

Enquiries disclosed that on the date and time mentioned, Police ranks were on mobile patrol on Avenue of the Republic, in the vicinity of the Route 50 (Berbice) bus park, when they heard what sounded like a gunshot.

The ranks proceeded to the Route 44 (East Coast) bus park and on arrival at the said location, the businessman was observed putting what appeared to be a firearm in his pants waist.

One of the ranks (a Sergeant) approached the businessman, a search was conducted on his person, and a .32 Taurus pistol with two (2) magazines along with 14 rounds of ammunition, were found. One spent shell was also found.

He was asked if he was the holder of a Firearm Licence, and he said ‘yes’ and produced the licence for the firearm.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station where the firearm, spent shell and ammunition were placed into separate evidence bags, marked and sealed in his presence and lodged to be taken to the ballistics section for analysis.

Several persons in the area were questioned. No one was injured. Investigations are ongoing.

