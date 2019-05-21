Baby found dead in tub

A nine-month-old baby was yesterday found dead in a tub at his D’Edward Village, Berbice home.

Dead is Trevor Albert. His lifeless body was discovered by his grandmother, Surojai Trim.

The grandmother told INews that she left the infant in the care of his 15-year-old mother, as she wanted to nap.

About an hour later, when she woke, she noticed her daughter asleep and the little boy was nowhere to be seen.

She frantically began searching for the child. The search ended when she noticed the bathroom door ajar.

The baby was found floating in a clothes tub filled with water.

Police were called in and an investigation has been launched.