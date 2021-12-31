Baby found dead at Land of Canaan

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a baby whose headless body was found floating in a koker canal at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The discovery was made at around 14:15h today.

The male baby, according to police, is estimated to be between two to three weeks old.

“Enquires disclosed that on the date and time mentioned, persons were walking along a trail beside the five door koker when they observed the body floating at the opposite side of the canal,” police said in a statement.

Ranks were summoned and on arrival, the body had already floated away from where it was initially spotted.

However, ranks managed to find the body in a clump of grass in the canal, some 15ft from the Demerara River.

The body was fished out of the water and checked, however because of its current state of decomposition, marks of violence could not have been determined.

The area was further canvassed for the head but the search proved futile. It is unclear if the head was severed from the body by person/s or if it was eaten off by fish/sea creatures.

The body was subsequently transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home pending further investigations and a postmortem.