Baby crushed to death by tree at Tasserene

A one-year-old child is now dead after he was on Thursday crushed by a falling tree at Tasserene Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The incident was confirmed by the Public Relations Unit of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) which has promised to release detailed information on the incident.

INews understands that the child hails from Tasserene Village, Middle Mazaruni River.

Reports are that the child was with his parents who were walking from the Issano Landing when a strong gust of wind caused a tree to fall upon the baby and his mother.

They were taken to the Issano Health Outpost where the baby was pronounced dead.